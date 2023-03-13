The Evidence Room, Bonus Episode - 31 Years To Justice

HOUSTON – Six people were shot during a robbery on Brownstone Lane in Southwest Houston in 1992. The soon-to-be mass murderers were in town from Alabama to buy drugs.

Only two people survived the life-changing ordeal we’re examining in a bonus episode of the KPRC 2 Investigates original docuseries, ‘The Evidence Room.’

The bonus episode of ‘The Evidence Room’ comes on the heels of the execution of Arthur Brown, Jr. for his role in the deadly shooting.

Arthur Brown to be executed on Thursday

Brown was convicted and sentenced to death along with Marion Dudley. A third person by the name of Anthony Dunson was sentenced to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole in 2027.

Six people were shot in the execution-style killings.

Those killed that day were Jose Tovar, Frank Faras, Audrey Brown, and Jessica Quinones. Quinones was seven months pregnant at the time.

The survivors

“Even the day I got shot, I told God ‘Please don’t let me die. My children don’t have anybody. Don’t let me die.’ And, that was a miracle to me,” Rachel Tovar told KPRC 2 Investigator Robert Arnold.

It still puzzles her today how she survived. She says she lived with a bullet in her head for three years, because doctors didn’t know which way the bullet would travel. Eventually, they got it out.

A family friend who was there that night also survived.

Tovar acknowledges the drug dealing that was happening at the home during the 1990s. That’s how she says she knew Brown.

“They would say, ‘Y’all have any more money in here because if we find it, we’re going to kill you. They were going to kill us anyway,” she said.

Survivor of the Brownstone Lane Murders (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The victims in the case never wavered on who killed their loved ones.

