Ask Amy: Is the Facebook lawsuit settlement email legit?

If you’ve got an email about a Facebook lawsuit - you are not alone. We’ve gotten several messages from people worried this might be a scam. You are right to ask questions because these days scam emails look very similar to these real ones!

Question: Is the email about Facebook litigation legit?

(AP)

Answer: Yes. The Facebook lawsuit email sent to us by a viewer is real.

There is a class action suit that claims Facebook violated privacy and wiretap laws by tracking users even after they logged out of the platform.

A settlement has been reached between Defendant Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly Facebook, Inc. (“Meta” or “Defendant”) and Plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. The court gave preliminary approval for a $90 million settlement. Facebook denies it violated any law but has agreed to settle.

Who qualifies to join the Facebook settlement?

You would qualify to join the Facebook settlement if you used Facebook between April 22, 2010, and September 26, 2011. Emails have already been sent out to those who are eligible, but even if you didn’t get one you can go to the claims site and see if you qualify. The deadline to apply is September 22nd.

There are options for how you can participate. You can submit a claim, opt out of the settlement, object to the settlement, or do nothing. The settlement website spells out what to do in each scenario.

It’s not clear how much each individual will get. In 2021, Facebook agreed to a separate class action settlement in Illinois and those Facebook users received $397 each.

When will Facebook settlement checks go out?

It could be next year before settlement checks will go out. The court will make a final decision about the settlement on Oct. 27, but there may be appeals.