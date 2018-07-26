Identity sought of man's body found floating in Buffalo Bayou

HOUSTON - The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is asking for the public's help in identifying the body of a man that was found floating in Buffalo Bayou when discovered.

The man is described as black and about 5 feet 9 inches tall, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences release.

The man had several tattoos (pictured above), including "Quinton" on his left forearm, "God's son" on his left arm, a Cross with "Mary" underneath on his right arm, and "Quindarius" written on his right forearm, according to the release. He also had gold-colored caps on his two front teeth and a vertical surgical scar along the abdominal midline.

Anyone who recognizes or believes they may be able to help identify the person is asked to call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either the main number at 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations at 832-927-5001.

