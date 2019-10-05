HPD: 1 dead in drive-by shooting

Rob Kim/Getty Images

HOUSTON - A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the 4300 block of Telephone Road Saturday morning, Houston Police said.

Just before 3:40 a.m. dispatchers received a call in reference to the shooting. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man shot in the back.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the suspect left the scene in a white GMC.

The motive and circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.



