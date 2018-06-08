How George H.W. Bush is remembering Barbara Bush on what would have been her 93rd birthday

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush remembered his wife, Barbara Bush, on social media Friday, on what would have been her 93rd birthday.

Sending our gratitude and family love on this special day to all who are helping carry forward the selfless work of one Barbara Pierce Bush. She loved helping others and did so with a joyful heart. Knowing there are so many out there who share her passion puts joy in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ilPN2tmHIG — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 8, 2018

Late last week, Bush also posted about his wife when he shared a photo of himself with a book published about their love story.

Enjoying a great book and a wonderful walk down memory lane this morning. Yet another reminder of just how lucky I have been in life. Very proud of the author and co-author too. More at: https://t.co/W0XmyMi5Ie pic.twitter.com/53GhdnptNk — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 1, 2018

Barbara Bush died on April 17 at the age of 92 at her home in Houston. Friends and family, as well as thousands throughout the Houston area celebrated her life and work in private and public ceremonies following her death. The celebrations of her life and work continue more than a month after her death as KPRC2 and the station’s viewers mark what would have been her birthday. Here are a few of their remembrances through blue and pearls:

