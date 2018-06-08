News

How George H.W. Bush is remembering Barbara Bush on what would have been her 93rd birthday

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush remembered his wife, Barbara Bush, on social media Friday, on what would have been her 93rd birthday.

Late last week, Bush also posted about his wife when he shared a photo of himself with a book published about their love story.

Barbara Bush died on April 17 at the age of 92 at her home in Houston. Friends and family, as well as thousands throughout the Houston area celebrated her life and work in private and public ceremonies following her death. The celebrations of her life and work continue more than a month after her death as KPRC2 and the station’s viewers mark what would have been her birthday. Here are a few of their remembrances through blue and pearls:

