Houstonians react to Ford, Kavanaugh testimony on Capitol Hill

HOUSTON - When it comes to feelings about Thursday's hearing on Capitol Hill, the Houston area is as split as the rest of the country on who made the best case.

The accuser -- Dr. Christine Blasey Ford -- has staunch supporters of her account from 36 years ago.

"Maybe if it was fake, I don't think that she'd take it this far, to this extent," Sugar Land resident Makayla Barcus said. "Because it is a big situation."

Judge Brett Kavanaugh -- the accused who is hoping to be confirmed as the country's next Supreme Court justice -- also garnered support from many who watched.

"I think Kavanaugh is more believable," Ali Talebian said. "I would say that Democrats did not make their case to begin with."

Many of the people we spoke to believe both sides were credible and say the truth may never be determined.

KPRC 2 legal analyst Brian Wice adds that the emotional and historic day did not leave the country with a lot of answers.

"After nine hours of testimony from both sides, I don't think anybody's mind changed," Wice said. "It's like being a Red Sox or Yankees fan. No matter what you hear, what you believe, you're gonna be the same as you were when the process started."

Republicans are expected to hold a committee vote on Kavanaugh's nomination tomorrow. If it passes a majority vote, the nomination could move to the full Senate for a vote early next week.

