Houston in the cold; Dallas, Austin among Amazon's narrowed list of potential HQ2 cities

HOUSTON - Amazon has narrowed its list of cities for its second headquarters to 20 cities.

In Texas, Dallas and Austin made the list, but not Houston.

Also on the list: New York, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Austin, Atlanta and Miami.

Amazon tweeted out the announcement with a link to the full map, saying, “Today we are announcing the communities that will proceed to the next step in the HQ2 process. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity.”

