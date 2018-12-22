Houston check-cashing business robbed, police said

HOUSTON - Houston police said they have taken three men into custody following a robbery at a check-cashing business in the Second Ward.

Police said the three armed suspects entered Barri Financial Services in the 5000 block of Canal Street just after 11 a.m. Saturday.

The men took off with a bag filled with money and a tracking device, police said.

Police said the men taken into custody were found on Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Avenue W near the business.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.