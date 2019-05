Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa said Wednesday that he’d broken a rib during a massage at his home, but the internet is a bit skeptical about what caused the injury.

Below are some of the most interesting posts we found on social media.

The injury will prevent Correa from playing from four to six weeks.

In What May Be The Biggest Lie Ever Told, Carlos Correa Broke a Rib During a "Massage At His Home"https://t.co/BQE0oFHiGy pic.twitter.com/1VL5brYEPV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 29, 2019

correa broke a rib getting a massage? pic.twitter.com/6bXNB9OWSe — YANKEES NUT (@Yankeesnut74) May 29, 2019

Wait. So Carlos Correa got his broken rib from a massage? pic.twitter.com/smi9Wq7cOT — holly 🦅💚 (@xoholly) May 30, 2019

Exclusive video of the Carlos Correa massage that broke his rib pic.twitter.com/LXsnJgz2lY — Jim Amato (@jr_amato824) May 30, 2019

"Hi welcome to The Massage Hut, would you like to try our Correa Special today for only $34.99?" pic.twitter.com/a4sq1Tyfyg — Josh Beard (@JoshBeardRadio) May 29, 2019

I found the Correa massage culprit... pic.twitter.com/N1CI2ylLhu — John P. Lopez (@LopezOnSports) May 29, 2019

Carlos Correa getting his massage from the comfort of his home.

-#carloscorrea pic.twitter.com/vrHX8a8MC0 — dAdez™ Gambino♌ (@OfficialDadez) May 29, 2019

@astros' team masseuse waiting for Correa in the locker room like: pic.twitter.com/RVfoHiClbs — Demetrio Teniente IV 🇲🇽 (@Demo36) May 29, 2019

⚠️BREAKING: Identity of Carlos Correa’s masseuse revealed. pic.twitter.com/IZCd44e46L — Tuve’s Tongue (@TuvesTongue) May 30, 2019

Correa and his masseuse at home: pic.twitter.com/FvKFtHlTN8 — Vince NY (@vinzska) May 29, 2019

Carlos Correa should have known the elephant massages that Daniella recommended were a bad idea. #SACC #Astros pic.twitter.com/ag8HikfHNC — David Overhuls (@BUDOJD) May 30, 2019

Me avoiding Astros Twitter after hearing what caused Correa's rib fracture. pic.twitter.com/LtH2GTZnxB — Ashley McHugh Fan Club Member (@DelRaz09) May 29, 2019

Actual footage of Carlos Correa getting a massage that caused a rib injury pic.twitter.com/AuksxoMMEu — Austin White (@blancoroyale) May 30, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.