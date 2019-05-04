Houston area to dry out after overnight storms

HOUSTON - After a night of storms that moved through, including several tornado warnings, Saturday into Sunday will see a drying trend and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Overnight some areas received 2 inches of rain in an hour which prompted areal flood advisories for several areas. All flood related advisories have been dropped.

A stationary boundary remains anchored off the coast and into Louisiana and points East which will provide enough instability for the week to allow rain chances almost every day, including Mother’s day.

Temperatures will stay above the seasonal high of 84.

Khambrel

