House fire sparked by downed power lines as severe storms pass through

Authorities are responding to a two-story house fire in northeast Harris County.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Thursday in the Cypress area on Churchill Way Drive and Crooks Wat Court, authorities said.

According to firefighters, the fire sparked after a tree fell and brought power lines down on the roof of the home.

Thousands of people west of the metro area experienced power outages as the storm passed through.

All the residents inside the home were able to make it out safely.

