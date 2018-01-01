Home surveillance captures carjacking incident

HOUSTON - Two north Harris County men were carjacked at gunpoint Saturday night.

The crime happened in the Deerbrook Estates subdivision and was captured by a home surveillance camera.

The video shows two men backing their gray 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander into the driveway of their home on Red Canyon Creek Lane near Hazel Rose Sky Drive. A white truck is seen passing the home before returning and blocking the driveway.

Full Video: carjacking caught on camera

Three men with guns drawn are then seen jumping out of the truck and ordering the men in the Outlander to get out. The robbers stole the men’s wallets and cellphones before driving off in their SUV.

The video shows the robbers leaving so quickly they almost run over one of their own, who was trying to retrieve a dropped cellphone. The gunmen also forgot to get the Outlander’s key fob, which means once they shut the engine off, they won't be able to restart it.

Fortunately, neither of the victims were hurt. They said they aren’t sure if they were followed home or if the robbers were simply cruising the neighborhood and saw a crime of opportunity.

The two men were not able to get a good description of the robbers because, they said, the robbers kept their faces covered. The men also said there was at least one person in the white truck.

If you know anything about this crime, please call the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

