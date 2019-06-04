Hog season is open: Texas Gov. Abbott signs bill permitting wild swine hunting without a license

Feral swine have been called the "rototillers" of nature. Their long snouts and tusks allow them to rip and root their way across America in search of food. Unfortunately, the path they leave behind impacts ranchers, farmers, land managers,…

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Friday that allow feral hogs to be hunted without a license.

Sen. Bryan Hughes authored Senate Bill 317, which received overwhelming support. The bill passed unanimously in the Texas Senate in April.

The law will go into effect on Sept. 1.

Feral hogs have been a costly nuisance for some Texas residents, digging up grass and rooting for food.

There is currently an estimated population in excess of 1.5 million feral hogs in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.