Here's why you can't find that Google app that matches your face to famous paintings

SAN ANTONIO - You’ve probably heard about the new Google Arts & Culture app that matches your face to a historical painting.
You may have even downloaded the app to find out who your museum painting doppelganger is.
If you’re in Texas and you couldn’t figure out where the face-match tool is, there’s a reason.
Texas has laws that restrict how facial recognition technology can be collected and used.
Illinois has similar laws and is the only other state in which the Google Arts & Culture face-matching app doesn’t work.
"The company declined to say how it knows which users are in Texas and Illinois. But some apps can restrict content based on a user's IP address,” CNN reported.
A user's Internet Protocol address is a numeric designation that identifies the user's location on the internet.
See tweets below from people who’ve tried the face-mapping software:
just ya know, sittin’ around trying different selfie angles to convince the google arts and culture algorithm I’m not a man pic.twitter.com/CIdSiUu7ap — Lulu Miller (@lmillernpr) January 16, 2018
Uncanny. @googlearts #facematch #selfie pic.twitter.com/5UbF7O9Pwi — Lindsey Bartlett (@lindseybartlett) January 15, 2018
Well. THIS is disconcerting, Google. 😐. #facematch https://t.co/L6MN28ejbk pic.twitter.com/JuO1ud86hG — Tiffani Dhooge (@tiffanidhooge) January 16, 2018
Me on a Monday morning vs. me on a Friday night. #facematch pic.twitter.com/CJT91m1nh4 — Alec McDowall (@alecmcdowall) January 16, 2018
I almost always end up gettin this dude #facematch pic.twitter.com/vsBTlVdJnH — Ahfds (@Hernaizandrea) January 15, 2018
Or if you’re in Texas:
I downloaded the Arts & Culture app, and it's missing the selfie/portrait comparison feature. Maybe Google is running an experiment on frustration and futility. pic.twitter.com/DFqFzFuwI9 — Catherine Jones Payne (@cjonespayne) January 14, 2018
