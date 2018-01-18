News

Here's why you can't find that Google app that matches your face to famous paintings

Google face-match app not available in Texas, Illinois

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
Headline Goes Here

Lulu Miller Twitter

SAN ANTONIO - You’ve probably heard about the new Google Arts & Culture app that matches your face to a historical painting.

You may have even downloaded the app to find out who your museum painting doppelganger is.

More News Headlines

If you’re in Texas and you couldn’t figure out where the face-match tool is, there’s a reason.

Texas has laws that restrict how facial recognition technology can be collected and used.

Illinois has similar laws and is the only other state in which the Google Arts & Culture face-matching app doesn’t work.

"The company declined to say how it knows which users are in Texas and Illinois. But some apps can restrict content based on a user's IP address,” CNN reported.

A user's Internet Protocol address is a numeric designation that identifies the user's location on the internet.

See tweets below from people who’ve tried the face-mapping software:

Or if you’re in Texas: 

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.