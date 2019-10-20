HCSO needs help identifying young boy found walking alone in northwest Harris County

HCSO

HOUSTON - Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help identifying a young child found walking alone in northwest Harris County early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, the boy was found walking eastbound on Spring Cypress Road at Village Creek Trail on the westbound side of the roadway near the entrance to the Village Creek subdivision.

HCSO deputies searched for the boy's family in and around the neighborhood but couldn't locate any of the child's relatives.

The boy was transported to Child Protective Services after paramedics cleared him with no injuries.

The boy is around 3 years old.

HCSO urges anyone with information on the identity of this child to call the HCSO Child Abuse Unit at 713-221-6000 or Child Protective Services at 713-394-4000.

