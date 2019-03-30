Gunman who shot DPS trooper in custody after hours-long standoff in Frisco, police say

FRISCO, Texas - Authorities say a gunman suspected of wounding a state trooper is now in custody after a standoff that lasted over 12 hours.

The Frisco Police Department shared a tweet saying officers had apprehended the suspect, but the scene was still active.

Suspect in Custody. Still an active crime scene, thank you for your support. More information coming. — Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) March 30, 2019

The state trooper is recovering following surgery after being shot in a Dallas suburb.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the trooper had tried to pull over a car for a traffic violation at 2:15 p.m. Friday.

DPS spokesman Lonny Haschel says that instead of stopping, the driver fled north along a highway to a Frisco apartment complex.

Authorities say after the vehicle stopped, the trooper was shot by an unidentified suspect.

Haschel says the trooper underwent surgery and "physicians say it went well."

Frisco police say the shooting suspect was barricaded inside an apartment.

Residents in the area were asked to stay indoors or avoid the area. Police shared an update shortly after the suspect was taken into custody telling residents to remain clear of the area.

"Officers are still on scene and will give you direction," the tweet said. "Not all areas are open as of now due to the active crime scene."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.