Giant indoor Texas water park opening Friday

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A giant indoor water park is opening its doors in Grand Prairie at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Epic Waters is an 80,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor water park that will be open year-round.

The building has a retractable roof and has been referred to as a “cruise ship on land."

Eleven water slides are featured on the water park’s slide tower, and three of these slides are "first of their kind" within the water-park industry, according to the Epic Waters website.

Other park features include:

Outdoor wave pool

Surf simulator

4,000-square-foot arcade

Cabana rentals

Full-service bar

Event and meeting space

Food and beverage outlets

The first 50 people in line Friday at the grand opening will receive an annual pass and the next 50 will receive a $100 gift card for Epic Waters.

Parking and tube rentals are free and there will be discounts for corporate events.

