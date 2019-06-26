5 things to know about this weekend's 6th annual Houston Whiskey Festival

peepo/iStock

HOUSTON - On Saturday, whiskey lovers and connoisseurs will find plenty of new flavors, food and entertainment at the Houston Whiskey and Fine Spirit Festival.

The event benefits the Santana Dotson Foundation. Learn more below.

1. There will be an eclectic mix of whiskey, vodka, wine and beer

Special whiskeys will include Old Humble Distilling Straight Whiskey, Old Humble Distilling Special Reserve Whiskey, Balcones Baby Blue, Balcones Texas Single Malt, Balcones Rye 100, Balcones Texas Pot Still Bourbon, Devils River Bourbon and Devils River Rye among many others. Click to see the full list of whiskeys and spirits here.

2. There will be 3 optional seminars from industry experts at the event

Jason Macal, brand ambassador of Yellow Rose Distillery, will be speaking from 7 to 7:50 p.m. about working in a distillery and on the Yellow Rose product. Katrice Young, co-founder of the Women In Spirits, will be speaking from 8 to 8:50 p.m. about the role of women in the industry along with the organization’s purpose. Along with the seminar, there will be a tasting of Jameson Irish Whiskey. The last seminar from 9 to 9:50 p.m. with Julian Pagan will focus on his career as a mixologist and bartender. He currently holds the position of the Teeling Irish Whiskey Ambassador for Texas.

Santana Dotson, a former defensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers, started his organization to provide financial and emotional support to high school students. This is their mission statement: “The Santana Dotson Foundation is committed to helping economically challenged students in urban and rural communities to obtain an enhanced quality of life through educational scholarships and enrichment programs resulting in a self-sufficient community leader giving back to society in abundance.”

4. There will be 3 local performers

Performers will include gospel singer, Susan Carol, along with Mark May and Hybrid 7 Band.

5. VIP tickets allow access into the grand tasting room an hour prior to general admission

VIP guests will get to enjoy the grand tasting room early and speak to distillery representatives before general admission guests roll in. They also will receive a VIP gift bag and a Houston Whiskey Festival commemorative glass. General admission guests receive first come access to the gourmet hors d'oeuvres buffet along with entrance to all seminars.



ABOUT THE EVENT

Where: The Ballroom at Bayou Place (500 Texas Avenue, Houston)

When: Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m.

Tickets: Tickets range from $65 for general admission to $125 for VIP. Ticket information is available here.

Parking: Valet and street parking will be available. The Houston Whiskey Festival encourages all attendees to use Uber to come to this event.

Attire: It is a business attire event, but blazers and cocktail dresses are highly recommended.

For more info: Click here





