Family of innocent man killed in street-racing crash, speaks out

HOUSTON - The family of a man killed on Highway 249 on Christmas Day said their father’s death could have been avoided.

Johnny Patterson, 62, was killed Monday afternoon when he was caught in the middle of two cars racing on the roadway according to authorities.

“To find out it was a car wreck and the reason behind the car wreck, that was just senseless because that is something that didn't have to happen,” explained Chantina Lister, Patterson’s daughter.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said two Ford Mustangs were racing in the southbound lanes on 249 around 12:45 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Authorities said the two men driving, Kevin Strong and Devante Franklin, allegedly reached speeds of 90 mph and crashed into the side of an SUV that was pulling out of a gas station.

“He was actually hanging with some family, they were getting together, he had went to the gas station, picked up some stuff, and he was heading back over there,” explained Malik Brumley.

Brumley said he was Patterson’s only grandson and he was looking forward to telling his grandfather about his plans on transferring to Texas Southern University and to study audio engineering.

“We both like music and I kind of wanted to share with him what was going down. I don’t get to have that conversation with him, so hopefully I can make him proud from wherever he is up there,” said Brumley as he looked up to the sky.

He’s now helping care for his mother who is in the hospital. Lister lost a son in 2008 to a drowning and her health deteriorated, but the news of her father’s death landed her in the hospital.

“She's stable, but it’s imperative that they get her blood pressure under control and she is at risk for heart failure right now, so want to keep her as calm as possible,” said Brumley.

“A father has been snatched from his kids, I understand I’m grown, but I still needed him,” said Lister. “My sisters are much younger and they still needed him, we all loved him.”

She said her father had health issues, but didn't think he would be taken so soon.

“This is an example of why we need to love more, stop being petty and stop being selfish, and learn to love our family. Love them through their pain and their mistakes, nobody is perfect and make sure to let them know how you feel while they’re alive,” said Lister in a video a son recorded.

Authorities said Strong was killed in the crash. Two other people were injured in the crash but were expected to be OK.

The alleged driver of the other Mustang, Franklin, was not injured. Prosecutors will decided if they will seek charges against Franklin.

