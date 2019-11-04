5 things to watch for on Election Day 2019 in Houston

HOUSTON - Houston residents will vote on several issues in the 2019 election, including a new or re-elected mayor, 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, transportation and school bonds.

The polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Here is a look at the five top issues voters will face:

1. Houston mayoral race

Current Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is running for re-election alongside 11 challengers. Tony Buzbee, Bill King, Kendall Baker, Dwight Boykins and Sue Lovell are the top five contenders hoping to become the new leader of the fourth largest-city in the country.

According to Ballotpedia.org, if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two contenders will participate in a runoff election on Dec.14.

2. METRO bond

Voters will get the final say on METRO's $3.5 billion bond proposal. METRO plans to expand Houston's public transportation system as the city's population continues to grow. The bond would help METRO achieve its 20-year plan that includes adding a 16-mile light rail from downtown to Hobby Airport and a new rapid bus system with its final destination being George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

3. Education bonds

Six school districts in the Houston area have educational bond propositions on Tuesday's ballot.

Residents in Angleton ISD, Cleveland ISD, Columbia-Brazoria ISD, Conroe ISD, Waller ISD and Royal ISD will have bond votes.

Conroe ISD, the 11th largest school district in Texas, has the highest bond proposition out of the six with a total $677.37 million.

The district is proposing two bonds. Prop A is $653.57 million for campus constructions, renovations, security and transportation. Prop B is $23.8 million for artificial turf at the district's high schools.

If one or both propositions are approved there will be no tax increase for residents.

4. State propositions

There are 10 state propositions on the ballots this year that have direct implications for Houstonians. The proposed amendments deal with everything from a flood infrastructure fund to prohibiting the Texas Legislature on imposing a personal state income tax.

You can find a breakdown of each proposition here.

5. Houston Independent School District board elections

Four of the nine seats in the Houston Independent School District board are up for re-election.

Due to poor academic performance at Phillis Wheatley High School and a report from the Texas Education Agency, which said an Open Meetings Act was violated, HISD could have its entire board of trustees replaced with a panel of state managers, though HISD is fighting the move.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.