DPS trooper seizes 200 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

AMARILLO, Texas - A Texas Highway Patrol trooper seized 200 pounds of marijuana Monday during a traffic stop, authorities said.

The discovery was reported at 3:47 p.m. when the trooper stopped the driver of a 2017 Nissan Altima for a traffic violation while the vehicle was traveling east on Interstate 10 near Vega, authorities said.

During the stop, the trooper found multiple vacuum-sealed and plastic-wrapped packages of marijuana throughout the vehicle, authorities said.

The driver, Jose Villagomez, 24, of Houma, Louisiana, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

Officials said Villagomez was booked into Oldham County Jail.

Troopers said the drugs were being transported from Sacramento, California to Amarillo, Texas.

