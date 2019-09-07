Deputies perform welfare check, find man, woman dead inside travel trailer

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - An investigation is underway after authorities found two bodies inside a travel trailer in Channelview.

The bodies were discovered around 9 p.m. Friday inside a trailer on Laurelwood Drive near Riverdale, deputies said.

Authorities said they were called out to perform a welfare check, and they found the bodies of a man and woman.

Both looked to be in their 30s or 40s, and authorities said both bodies had gunshot wounds.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's office, there is limited information, but the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide.

Investigators are interviewing people in the area in an effort to learn more details about the killings.

The victims' identities have not yet been released.

@HCSOTexas units responded to 16800 blk of Laurelwood Dr (Channelview area). Two deceased bodies (adult male & female) were discovered in a travel trailer. Limited info at this time, but appears to be a murder-suicide. Investigators & PIO are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/x8lE1T4e4G — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 7, 2019

