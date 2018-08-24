Cyclist killed in hit-and-run near Aldine

Authorities investigate a hit-and-run crash that killed a cyclist near Aldine, Texas, on Aug. 24, 2018.

ALDINE, Texas - A cyclist was killed Friday in a hit-and-run crash near Aldine.

The crash was reported about 5:40 a.m. on State Road 249 near Ella Boulevard.

Harris County deputies said the cyclist was biking in the eastbound lanes of the highway when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic in the area while an investigation is being conducted.

