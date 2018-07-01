Culprits slash tires of nearly 70 vehicles in Galveston neighborhood, police say

GALVESTON, Texas - Dozens of neighbors in Galveston are looking for the culprits who slashed the tires of nearly 70 vehicles over the weekend. Neighbors found the flat tires Saturday morning.

Juan Pineda said his Saturday morning was ruined when he saw that four of his vehicles, parked along Avenue M, had slashed tires.

"At first I thought it was just one or two. I didn't expect it would be more," Pineda said. "I work really hard for what I have and for someone to come and trash everything down the toilet, it's upsetting."

Pineda said his neighbors from 36th Street all the way to 45th Street all had reported flat tires. Pineda believes it likely happened around 10 p.m. Friday.

Police said they knew of many as 69 vehicles with flat tires around the area.

Pineda said he is offering $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Galveston Police.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.