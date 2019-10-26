Driver crashes into building after being denied entry to Houston club, police say

HOUSTON - Houston Police said they will arrest a man who crashed into a building Saturday morning after he was denied entry to a club nearby.

Police responded to the scene of the crash in the 6100 block of Richmond Ave on Saturday around 1:30 a.m. Before the man crashed into the building, he was denied entry to a club next door because he forgot his ID. His friends had gained entry to the club and asked the man to wait for them outside, police said. He waited in his car and at some point put his vehicle in drive and crashed into an SUV.

When officers approached the vehicle, the man sped over a median and crashed into a nearby sports bar, police said.

The man was transported to an area hospital with no major injuries, according to authorities.

Police said they plan to arrest the man. They did not say what charges he faces.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.