Crane collapses, splits home in half

BALDWIN PARK, Fla. - A crane collapsed onto a Florida home Tuesday afternoon, splitting the house in half, according to our sister station WKMG.

Video from the scene showed a truck that appeared to have been working on a construction job toppled over next to the home, and the extended crane stuck in what looked like the second story of the home, ClickOrlando.com reported.

"I just think (the homeowners) are going to just be flabbergasted when they come home and bring their children home from school and see this house that's just been really destroyed, just in a split second," a witness told WKMG.

There were no injuries and no one was inside the home when the crane fell.

According to WKMG, Orlando police said the construction company has to bring in two other cranes to remove the fallen crane.

