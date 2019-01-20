Cold morning for runners in Chevron Houston Marathon

HOUSTON - An Ethiopan man is this year's winner of the Chevron Houston Marathon. Shura Kitata, 22, is the first person and man to cross the finish line in 1 hour and 4 seconds.

Houston's Chevron Marathon got underway Sunday morning and at least 27,000 runners participated.

Some came from other countries, and from all over the United States.

The route began in downtown Houston and wound through Memorial Park and the Galleria area.

Even though it's cold, some runners still participated in shorts.

Others layered as the temperatures plummeted Saturday night.

KPRC2's Haley Hernandez and Eric Braate are taking part in this year's marathon.

