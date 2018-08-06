UPDATE: Clerk accused of selling alcohol to teen driver in deadly Atastocita crash leaves jail

HOUSTON - A store clerk accused of selling alcohol to the teenage driver charged in a crash that killed 2 girls in Atascocita last month was rushed into a waiting taxi after leaving jail Monday.

Gumaro Munoz Campos said nothing as he left a downtown Houston jail. He posted a $1,000 bond Monday after being arrested Sunday and charged with selling alcohol to a minor.

According to authorities, alcohol and speed are to blame for the crash that led to the deaths of two Atascocita High School students July 25 in northeast Harris County.

Investigators said 17-year-old Jaggar Smith was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima with two 16-year-old girls in the car when he lost control in the 18300 block of Timber Forest Drive and slammed into several trees. The impact split the vehicle in two and killed Chloe Robison, who was in the back seat.

Salma Gomez, who was in the front seat, was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Both girls were incoming juniors at Atascocita High School.

Smith, a student at Kingwood High School, had been drinking, deputies said. He suffered minor injuries.

"It's just very tragic and we see this way, way too often, especially seeing that alcohol was a factor," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies said all three teens were wearing seat belts.

Smith is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, officials said. He posted bond and was released from jail on the same day of his arrest.

