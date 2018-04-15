Channelview student's mother files $1M suit against driver, company in charter bus crash

HOUSTON - The mother of a Channelview Independent School District student who was hurt in last month's bus crash near Mobile, Alabama, is suing the bus company.

In the lawsuit, the mother claims the bus company, First Class Tours and the driver were negligent when that bus crashed into a ravine.

The kids were coming back from a school trip to Disney World.

The bus driver died in that crash.

That mother is asking for $1 million in the lawsuit.



