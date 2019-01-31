New information may lead to more sexual abuse cases against local priest

CONROE, Texas - The number of criminal sexual abuse cases against a local priest accused of sexual assault could multiply based on new information coming into the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

We first reported the arrest of Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez by Conroe police in late August.

He is charged with four counts of indecency with a child stemming from allegations by two victims while he was assigned to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe.

Channel 2 Investigator, Joel Eisenbaum, has been digging into the case.

He asked Tyler Dunman, special crimes bureau chief of the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, if there may be more potential victims.

“I can tell you that we’ve probably had 50 to 100 people reach out to us with information,” Dunman said.

Does that translate into 50 to 100 more alleged victims?

Dunman won’t say.

But he did add, “It’s a lot of work and that’s why it’s going to take some time to get through that to understand the full gravity of what that information is.”

Channel 2 Investigates will continue to follow this story as it develops.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.