SEE DOCS: Cardinal DiNardo's computer, files on sex abuse case seized in search

HOUSTON - Channel 2 Investigates has learned law enforcement has seized Cardinal Daniel DiNardo’s computer and several files pertaining to Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez following a search of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston on Wednesday.

Authorities also seized a file in reference to Father Brinkman and other clergy, KPRC2 has learned.

La Rosa-Lopez is accused of child sex abuse.

DOCUMENTS: List of evidence seized during search

Investigators worked well into the night Wednesday identifying and collecting boxes of documents at 1700 San Jacinto Street that could be evidence in the case against La Rosa-Lopez.

He's charged with fondling two children, a boy and a girl, over a period of three years beginning in 1998, while he was pastor at Conroe's Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He's also been accused by a third alleged victim, a 6th grade boy who said La Rosa-Lopez touched him.

The allegation occurred in 1992 while La Rosa-Lopez was at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

The search warrant claims investigators believed there should be more documents than the 2-3 pages handed over by the church.

The warrant obtained by investigators Wednesday authorized them to search three other buildings owned by the Archdiocese located near the Chancery, but they quickly determined the records they wanted were stored in the Chancery.

In addition to Cardinal DiNardo's computer, the former head of the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese retired Archbishop, Joseph Fiorenza's computer was collected.

Personnel files for three other clergymen were also among the items taken by law enforcement.

Items were taken from several floors, storage rooms, desks, and even a vault at the Midtown Houston complex. Thousands of pages of internal archdiocese documents, communications, and computer files will now be reviewed by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Regarding the seizure of Cardinal DiNardo's computer: "He wants to become more transparent with the victims, we were waiting for him to do that, now the police are going to force him to do that," said Michael Norris, with the 'Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests.'

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.