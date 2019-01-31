Catholic Church hierarchy 101: Who is who, exactly?

HOUSTON - As the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston releases what's being called a list of priests with "credible" accusations of sexual assault against them, it marks a significant day -- one that's worthy of everyone paying attention to.

But someone who doesn't closely follow the Catholic religion, or even people who do, might get confused about the hierarchy within the church.

What's the difference between an archbishop and a bishop? How is an archdiocese different than a diocese? What is a cardinal, and what is their role, anyway?

Don't feel like you're the only one wondering about these questions and more. We've laid out an interactive chart below to help navigate who's who and what's what.

