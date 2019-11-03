Car wash employee shot dead in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the death of a car wash employee gunned down in the business parking lot.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a shooting at a car wash near Hayes Road and Meadowglen Lane in west Houston, according to authorities. Officers discovered the body of a man with multiple gun shot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have not identified a motive for the shooting or any suspects. An investigation is ongoing.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.