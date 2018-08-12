Burglary suspect riding shotgun dies in crash fleeing scene, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A burglary suspect was killed when the getaway vehicle he was in crashed into oncoming traffic while leaving the scene of the crime, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Michael Sutton and an unnamed man broke into a newly constructed home on FM 1960 just before 11 a.m. Saturday and sped away from the scene in a 2003 Ford Expedition.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Shelton, who was driving the Expedition, ran a red light at Cypresswood Drive, drove into the center of the road in an attempt to avoid traffic, lost control and swerved into oncoming traffic, where the right side of his Expedition struck the front end of a Chevrolet Silverado.

Deputies said both people in the Silverado were taken by ambulance to Houston Northwest Medical Center.

Shelton suffered serious injuries and was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Shelton’s passenger, who suffered critical injuries, was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Shelton has been charged with felony murder.

The Sheriff’s Office said the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.