Buc-ee's bringing clean bathrooms to Georgia: Beaver expanding territory to another state

HOUSTON - Texas-based and beloved, the gas station chain Buc-ee's is expanding to another state: Georgia.

The gas station company based in Lake Jackson, which touts itself for the "world's cleanest bathrooms," will break ground on its new location in Warner Robins, Georgia on Nov. 18. on the southeast corner of Interstate 75 and Russell Parkway.

The 53,000-square-foot travel center, slated to open in early 2021, will have 116 fueling positions, open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The new location will feature Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, beaver nuggets, jerky, and pastries.

Buc-ee's said in a news release that it picked Warner Robins for its next location based on its desire to support military families in the region, as well as the town's location on the route between Atlanta and Florida.

The project is expected to take more than a year to build. Buc-ee's said the Warner Robins location will provide about 200 permanent jobs.

Buc-ee's has 37 stores in Texas. It also has stores in Alabama, and has plans to open in Florida and Georgia in 2021.



