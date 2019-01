HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating a body found in the Ship Channel in East Houston.

The police department in a tweet wrote both homicide investigators and a dive team will be involved in the discovery made in the 2100 block of 75th Street.

The Dive Team along with Homicide Investigators are responding to the 2100 block of 75th Street, regarding a body found floating in the Ship Channel. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 5, 2019

