Blog: Keith Garvin's 7-day tour of holy sites in Israel

Day 1 of Keith Garvin's Israel trip:

We have arrived in the Holy Land! My wife Lisa and I have come for a 7-day tour of the holy sites in Israel. We are touring with about 300 of our fellow church members from the 6 campuses of Second Baptist Church in the Houston area.

I visited Israel once before 14 years ago at the end of a work assignment and this is my wife's first trip. But they say the country has changed quite a bit so this will be an amazing experience for both of us.

There were two legs to our trip: an 11.5 flight from Intercontinental Airport to Istanbul, Turkey and after a 3-hour layover there we had a two-hour flight from Istanbul to Tel Aviv. The airport in Istanbul is something to behold. It's basically a high-end mall you happen to travel to and from by plane lol.

After our long day of air travel, we had a two-hour bus ride from Tel Aviv to our hotel on the Sea of Galilee in the town of Tiberias. Added up that is about 19 hours of travel and we have a wakeup call for breakfast at 6 a.m. so I'm heading fast to sleep & will check in soon. Laila tov!

