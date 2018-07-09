A native of San Antonio, Emmy award-winning reporter and anchor, Bill Balleza, joined KPRC 2 News in August of 1980. Bill began his career as a television reporter at KRON-TV in San Francisco in July of 1971.

Bill is a graduate of San Antonio College and a Vietnam veteran who served as a Marine Scout Sniper during the Tet Offensive of 1968.

In a career that has spanned more than 40 years, Bill has covered thousands of stories including the start of Operation Iraqi Freedom aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Truman.

He also covered the death of Pope John Paul II from the Vatican in 2005, and the election of Pope Francis in 2013.

His reporting on the deadly fertilizer company explosion in West, Texas earned him an Emmy.

He also covered the shooting of U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords in Tucson, the Murrah Federal Building explosion in Oklahoma City, and the crash of American Flight 587 in New York, one month after the 9-11 attacks.

Bill thrives on covering breaking news and is frequently called upon to lead KPRC 2's news coverage as field anchor on the scene.

Bill is a devoted family man who is married to the former Melissa Loh of Houston. He has three children and two grand children.

An avid woodworker, Bill has designed and built rooms full of furniture, including a coffee table for a family that he and his colleagues at KPRC 2 sponsored for a Houston Habitat for Humanity build.

You can see Bill on KPRC KPRC 2 News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Want to drop Bill a line? E-mail him at bill@click2houston.com. Like his Facebook page or follow him on Twitter.

