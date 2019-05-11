Beyonce, Jay-Z, Emilia Clarke among stars spotted at Toyota Center for Rockets-Warriors Game 6

HOUSTON - Houston native Beyonce, Jay-Z and Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke were spotted at the Toyota Center for the Rockets-Warriors Game 6.

Jay Z and Beyoncé at Toyota Center. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/htwnBXNnYK — Alex Radow (@alexradow) May 11, 2019

Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones at Toyota Center. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/8oL4mdj9nY — Alex Radow (@alexradow) May 11, 2019

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was also spotted at Toyota Center on Friday night. His reputation of bringing bad luck to the teams he roots for precedes him but didn't stop him from wearing a Rockets shirt.

Rockets legends Elvin Hayes and Hakeem Olajuwon were also seen sitting next to each other in courtside seats.

