Beloved chef killed in accident remembered in memorial service, wake

HOUSTON - A Hurricane Harvey hero was remembered Saturday in a memorial service and wake.

Chef Sean Lewis was killed in a tragic accident on April 4, 2018.

Lewis was killed on his motorcycle by a distracted truck driver near West Road and Kevin Creek Drive in Pearland. The chef was 40 years old.

His father, Jeff Lewis, said remembering how his son lived life is helping to ease his pain.

"Sean lived his life. He lived it as full as he could," Jeff Lewis said.

Sean Lewis was a chef who shared his love of food with thousands of people displaced by Hurricane Harvey, as well as first responders. Jeff Lewis said his son single-handedly kept the kitchen at Sodexo running for 11 straight days.

"Halfway through that first week, he was making 900 meals a day," Jeff Lewis said.

Sean Lewis was honored by the city of Sugar Land last October for his heroism during the devastating hurricane.

"That was the most prideful thing to me for him," Jeff Lewis said.

A memorial service and wake was held for Sean Lewis on Saturday. Jeff Lewis said he wanted both to be like a party for Sean, to celebrate all his son has done for others.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.