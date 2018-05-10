'Bathe in your blood': Woman accused of stalking sent man more than 65,000 text messages, police say

PHOENIX - An Arizona woman is accused of stalking a man that she met online.

At one point, court documents say she was sending the man hundreds of text messages per day.

When police arrived to the man’s Paradise Valley home last month, officers say they found Jacqueline Ades, 31, in his bathtub.

The victim says he met her online and the pair went on one date more than a year ago, and now she won’t leave him alone.

Court documents indicate Ades is accused of trespassing onto his property last July, and again in December.

She is also accused of sending him more than 65,000 text messages. Some of the messages, according to records cited by KNXV, are threatening and disturbing, such as "don't ever try to leave me," "I'll kill you," "I want to wear your body parts" and "bathe in your blood."

Officers found a butcher knife in her car when she was most recently arrested, police say.

She's now in jail with no bond.



