Baby King Jay Davila found buried in backpack after father confesses, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The body of a baby believed to be missing 8-month-old King Jay Davila has been found by San Antonio police after his father took investigators to an open field near his neighborhood, KSAT reports.

A detective with the San Antonio Police Department told KSAT that Christopher Davila, King Jay's father, took investigators to the dead end of Castle Lance to show investigators where he buried his son.

KSAT reported the field is less than a mile from Davila's last known address in the 5800 block of Castle Brook Drive.

KSAT, citing an arrest affidavit, reported Davila led authorities to an open field where investigators dug up a black backpack with what appeared to be a baby's body wrapped in a blanket.

Davila is charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury - omission, tampering with evidence, felony possession of a firearm and possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

