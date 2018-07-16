Astros Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander take on 'In My Feelings' challenge

HOUSTON - The viral "In My Feelings" challenge inspired by Drake's hit song has everyone, including a number of celebrities taking to the internet to get in on the action.

The latest to join the long catalog of celebrities to take on the challenge are members of the Houston Astros.

Alex Bregman posted their dance break to instagram with the hashtag "Air-Verlander."

Justin Verlander and his brother Ben were definitely getting in some moves, complete with twerking and a spanking.

