Artist selling Derby winner's poop in a jar

There are many who want a piece of Kentucky Derby history, and one artist has found an interesting way to sell it.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) - There are many who want a piece of Kentucky Derby history, and one artist has found an interesting way to sell it.

Artist Coleman Larkin has gathered turds (his word. sorry) from the 1997 Kentucky Derby Winner Silver Charm, and he is selling them in jars.

Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement President Michael Blowen said that Larkin approached him with the bizarre request. So the poop was gathered and the “turd in a jar” memorabilia was made.

Larkin takes his time with each turd.

“You got to get it fresh,” he told LEX 18. “That’s super important. They got to have that nice shape.”

Read more about this story at LEX18.com

LEX 18