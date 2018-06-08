Arm found inside alligator pulled from Florida lake near where woman disappeared

DAVIE, Fla. - A human arm was found inside an alligator that was captured in the area near where police were searching for a missing woman in Florida, according to our sister station WPLG-TV.

A woman vanished while walking two dogs in the Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park in Davie on Friday morning, and a man later reported to seeing one of the dogs with open wounds.

"You know, this could have been one of us. It could have been me or my kids out here and an alligator come out of nowhere," witness Patricia Ramsaran told WSVN.

While the man did not actually see the alligator attacking the woman, alligators are known to live in the lakes in the park, reports said.

"There is plenty of gators in this lake. I'm out here all the time with my kids, my husband. You can see them. They're at least 8-, 9-foot alligators. There's not even big signs out here about alligators being posted into this water, and they're huge. So you're not shocked this happened, not at all, but heartbreaking," Ramasaran said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the dogs, but not the woman.

Officers and Florida Fish and Wildlife officials surrounded the lake, searching for the gator and the woman, WPLG reported.

The alligator is still being investigated, and Davie police haven't said if they believe that is the gator is responsible or for the wounds on the dog or if the arm belongs to the missing woman.

The dogs have been turned over to animal control.

