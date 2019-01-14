Girl at center of Amber Alert found safe at Laredo Whataburger, sheriff says

GEORGE WEST, Texas - The Live Oak County Sheriff Larry R. Busby said Monday that the girl at the center of an Amber Alert out of George West, Texas, was found at a Whataburger restaurant in Laredo, and that she was by herself.

Authorities issued the Amber Alert for the 12-year-old around 2:30 p.m.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Marisol Arroyo was last seen in George West, Texas, about 10 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said they are also looking for 21-year-old Rigoberto Santos in connection with Marisol’s disappearance. Santos is not in custody, according to Busby.

Santos is described as Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair.

The vehicle Santos is believed to be driving is described as an orange 2007 Chevrolet HHR with Oklahoma license plate EKH-253.

The vehicle associated with the Amber Alert for Marisol Arroyo. The license plate number for this 2007 Chevrolet HHR with Oklahoma plates is EKH253.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office at 361-449-2271.

