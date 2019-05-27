Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old boy in Dallas

KXAN

DALLAS, Texas - An Amber Alert was issued Sunday night for a 4-year-old child in Dallas, according to KXAN News.

Dallas police said a vehicle was stolen with 4-year-old Fermin Fuentes inside. Police said the silver 2006 Ford Five Hundred was stolen outside a McDonald's, but was later located around 10 p.m., according to reports.

Fuentes is still missing.

Police describe the child as 3 feet tall and weigh 45 pounds, with curly black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and brown shorts when the vehicle was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 215-671-4248.

