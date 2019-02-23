Amber Alert issued for 3 Connecticut children last seen in Sealy

SEALY, Texas - An Amber Alert has been issued out of Connecticut for three young children last seen in Sealy, Texas.

The Waterbury, Connecticut, Police Department is searching for Maddison McGrath, 7, Dylan McGrath, 5, and 2-year-old Maryah Matthew. Police said they believe the children were abducted by two suspects.

Police are also searching for Crystal McGrath, 29, and Lester, Joy, 38, who are believed to be connected to the abduction of the children.

