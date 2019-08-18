Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy out of Rowlett, Texas

ROWLETT, Texas - Authorities out of Rowlett, Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a young boy.

The Amber Alert is for King Henry. He is two years old. He was last seen in the 6000 block of Valley Forge Dr. in Rowlett on August 16 at 10:38 p.m. Authorities believe the boy is in grave or immediate danger.

Authorities are also searching for Treonya Henry, 19. She has a tattoo with the world King and a crown on her stomach.

The SUV involved in this case is a 2004 black Chevy Trailblazer. It has a Texas plate with this number: FXD 6569.

