After Chick-fil-A halts anti-LGBTQ donations, Abbott says he's going to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

SAN ANTONIO – Hours after Chick-fil-A announced it will no longer donate funds to organizations known for their anti-LGBTQ stances, Gov. Greg Abbott said he's eating elsewhere.

Abbott wrote on Twitter Monday evening that he's "headed to Bill Miller's tonight," doubling down on his devotion to the San Antonio-based barbecue chain.

Chick-fil-A on Monday said it will not donate to the Salvation Army or the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) — two organizations that have taken controversial stances on same-sex marriage and homosexuality — beginning next year.

According to past reports, the Chick-fil-A foundation donated $1.65 million to the FCA and $115,000 to The Salvation Army in 2018.

It will now donate to groups that focus on hunger, homelessness and education, according to The Associated Press.

Abbott reversed his preference to the fast-food chicken chain months after he signed the Chick-fil-A bill into law to "protect religious liberty," he said in July.

The law prevents local governments from retaliating against a person or business for their affiliation to religious organizations.

Today I signed the ⁦@ChickfilA⁩ law in Texas.



And, had a great lunch.



No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners donate to a church, the Salvation Army, or other religious organization.



Texas protects religious liberty. pic.twitter.com/1QwSTuoWu0 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 19, 2019

He signed the law in response to the San Antonio City Council's vote to block Chick-fil-A from the San Antonio International Airport's concessions contract.

"No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners donate to a church, the Salvation Army, or other religious organization," he tweeted after the July 18 signing. "Texas protects religious liberty."

Monday's tweet isn't the first time Abbott has tweeted about his loyalty to Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

In early August, he clapped back at U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro after the Texas Democrat revealed Balous Miller, whose family owns Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, donated the maximum amount allowed by federal law to the president's campaign.

Abbott tweeted two photos of him eating barbecue from the chain a day after Castro's tweet.

Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump — the owner of ⁦@BillMillerBarBQ⁩, owner of the ⁦@HistoricPearl, realtor Phyllis Browning, etc⁩.



Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders.' pic.twitter.com/YT85IBF19u — Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) August 6, 2019

